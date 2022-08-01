Breaking News
Transfer news: Paul Pogba's brother Florentin Pogba meets ATK Mohun Bagan fans

Updated on: 01 August,2022 03:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The 31-year-old centre back has been one of the ISL transfer window's biggest talking points

Florentin Pogba meets fans. Pic/ Official Instagram account of ATK Mohun Bagan


One of the biggest talking points about the Indian Super League off-season has been ATK Mohun Bagan's new recruit Florentin Pogba. On Monday, the historic club posted pictures of Florentin meeting the club's fans before a training session.

In the pictures, Pogba can be seen high-fiving a number of fans as he runs out from the tunnel to train with his team mates.


Florentin is the older of the two Pogba brothers. Unlike his superstar younger brother Paul, Florentin is a centre back. Despite not having the same level of skill or stardom as Paul Pogba, Florentin has crafted a good career for himself having played in top leagues such as Ligue 1 as well as the MLS.

He is also a full international for Guinea and had earlier represented France at the Under-20 level.

ATK Mohun Bagan fans will hope that Florentin can give their backline the additional solidity and stability that they require to win another ISL title after finishing third in the 2021/22 season.

paul pogba football sports news

