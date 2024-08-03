In reply, though Cathedral and John Connon enjoyed the better of the exchanges, they never looked like breaching St Lawrence’s rearguard.

Prachi Mourya

Listen to this article Prachi strikes as St Lawrence beat Cathedral 1-0 x 00:00

St Lawrence (Borivli) registered their maiden victory in the girls U-16 Division I MSSA inter-school football tournament when they managed a hard-fought solitary goal win over Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) in the opening match of the day at the St Francis D’Assisi ground in Borivli here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

St Lawrence striker Prachi Mourya scored in the 10th minute. She received a long ball from her own half down the right flank and marched towards the Cathedral goal to make it 1-0. In reply, though Cathedral and John Connon enjoyed the better of the exchanges, they never looked like breaching St Lawrence’s rearguard.

Also Read: Radhika fires as champions AVM rally to beat St Xavier’s

Emma Lobo, who played in the central defensive position, was particularly impressive for St Lawrence. In another match, reigning champions Smt RSB AVM (Juhu) were awarded a walkover as their opponents, St Anthony’s (Malvani), failed to turn up for their match.