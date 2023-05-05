Marcus Rashford rescues Aston Villa’s Alisha

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 May,2023 08:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford helped out  Swiss International Alisha Lehmann on a night out. According to The Sun, the Aston Villa women’s player was out at a nightclub and was then “mobbed by blokes as she arrived.” 


Rashford, who witnessed the incident, asked the staff to usher her and her friends into his VIP section.
 
Despite never having met her in person before, the England international knew who she was. 



“Marcus cleared a table and invited her along with her friends to join them,” a source told the tabloid. 

 The source also revealed Lehmann thanked him for the gesture.  “They exchanged a few words and she thanked him after which they carried on partying with their separate sets of friends,” the source added. She also described him as a gentleman.

