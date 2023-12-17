Richarlison is a goalmouth monster, says Postecoglou

You have to earn whatever you get. When the ball goes out for a throw-in, you feel like you’ve conceded a goal.” Postecoglou was less impressed with Bissouma becoming Tottenham’s latest player to be sent off

Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison (centre) heads to score the opening goal against Nottingham Forest on Friday. Pic/Getty Images

Tottenham bolstered their renewed bid for a top-four place in the Premier League as Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski netted in a 2-0 win against struggling Nottingham Forest on Friday. Richarlison put Ange Postecoglou’s side ahead late in the first half and Kulusevski struck after the break at the City Ground.

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma was sent off for a dangerous tackle with 20 minutes left, but the visitors held on for their second successive victory. The north Londoners are level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City, who host Crystal Palace in their game in hand on Saturday.

After winning for the first time in six league games last weekend when they crushed Newcastle, Tottenham’s confident display offered more evidence they have emerged from their autumn swoon. Saluting his opening scorer, Postecoglou said: “Richarlison is a goalmouth monster. I’m really pleased with him in training and I was confident he could do a job for us. It’s a tough game here. You have to earn whatever you get. When the ball goes out for a throw-in, you feel like you’ve conceded a goal.” Postecoglou was less impressed with Bissouma becoming Tottenham’s latest player to be sent off.

“We’ve had to deal with that a few times this year. You can’t go on like that because we’ll eventually pay a price for that,” he said. “It’s a fine line between commitment to what we do and not overstepping the mark.”

