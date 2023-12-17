Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR to operate mega block on main line on Sunday
NIA arrests third accused in 2022 Attari border drug haul case
Dharavi protest: Not anti-development; my govt was not pro-builder, says Uddhav
Mumbai: CISF constable shoots himself dead at BKC
Maharashtra: Gang of thieves bust by Latur Police, 34 mobile phones recovered
People rejected Rahul Gandhi's seven guarantees: Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Richarlison is a goalmouth monster says Postecoglou

Richarlison is a goalmouth monster, says Postecoglou

Updated on: 17 December,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Nottingham
AFP |

Top

You have to earn whatever you get. When the ball goes out for a throw-in, you feel like you’ve conceded a goal.” Postecoglou was less impressed with Bissouma becoming Tottenham’s latest player to be sent off

Richarlison is a goalmouth monster, says Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison (centre) heads to score the opening goal against Nottingham Forest on Friday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Richarlison is a goalmouth monster, says Postecoglou
x
00:00

Tottenham bolstered their renewed bid for a top-four place in the Premier League as Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski netted in a 2-0 win against struggling Nottingham Forest on Friday. Richarlison put Ange Postecoglou’s side ahead late in the first half and Kulusevski struck after the break at the City Ground.


Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma was sent off for a dangerous tackle with 20 minutes left, but the visitors held on for their second successive victory. The north Londoners are level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City, who host Crystal Palace in their game in hand on Saturday.


Also Read: ISL: Bengaluru FC defeat Jamshedpur FC 1-0


Ange PostecoglouAnge Postecoglou

After winning for the first time in six league games last weekend when they crushed Newcastle, Tottenham’s confident display offered more evidence they have emerged from their autumn swoon. Saluting his opening scorer, Postecoglou said: “Richarlison is a goalmouth monster. I’m really pleased with him in training and I was confident he could do a job for us. It’s a tough game here. You have to earn whatever you get. When the ball goes out for a throw-in, you feel like you’ve conceded a goal.” Postecoglou was less impressed with Bissouma becoming Tottenham’s latest player to be sent off. 

“We’ve had to deal with that a few times this year. You can’t go on like that because we’ll eventually pay a price for that,” he said. “It’s a fine line between commitment to what we do and not overstepping the mark.” 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tottenham hotspur nottingham english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK