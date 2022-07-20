Robert Lewandowski: I’ll help Barcelona get back on top

“It was very easy to decide to come to Barça,” the Poland player said after joining his teammates in Florida. “Barca is back. I think I can help to put the team back at the top of European football”

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski passed his medical and said he’s ready to help put Barcelona back at the top in European soccer. The striker was set to sign his contract and be officially introduced by Barcelona in Miami ahead of the team’s US tour.

