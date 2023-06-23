After three games, Poland sit fourth in Group E with three points, behind the Czech Republic, Albania and Moldova

Robert Lewandowski. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Robert Lewandowski shocked after Poland's loss to Moldova x 00:00

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski strongly criticised his team on Thursday after they surprisingly lost 2-3 to Moldova in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier.

Moldova came from 2-0 down to win only their second qualifying match since 2013 on Tuesday, and Lewandowski said it was difficult to explain his side's disastrous performance in the second half, Xinhua reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was just unbelievable. We made some mistakes and we suddenly lost all self-confidence. We scored a quick goal and then we got completely lost. In the first half we dominated, so I can't even find words to comment on the final result," the Barcelona striker said.

Also Read: Robert Lewandowski: Hope to play with Messi at Barcelona next season

After three games, Poland sit fourth in Group E with three points, behind the Czech Republic, Albania and Moldova.

"We feel a great disappointment. We gifted our opponents three goals. We could have killed the game by scoring to make it 3-1 but we wasted our chances. Now we have no space for mistakes. If we want to qualify for Euro 2024, we have to win the next games," Lewandowski added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever