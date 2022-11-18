×
Ronaldo laid low by stomach bug

Updated on: 18 November,2022 08:11 AM IST  |  Lisbon
Cristiano Ronaldo


Cristiano Ronaldo missed a training session with Portugal due to a stomach bug that will rule him out of Thursday night’s World Cup warm-up match against Nigeria, the team said.


Portugal are scheduled to play against Nigeria here before flying to Qatar, and coach Fernando Santos said Ronaldo will not feature in the game. Ronaldo’s build-up to the World Cup has been fraught following the release of excerpts of a TV interview in which the soccer great said he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and does not respect manager Erik ten Hag.



Portugal’s first World Cup tie is against Ghana on November  24. South Korea and Uruguay are also in their group. Meanwhile, former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has called for Ronaldo’s club contract to be terminated. 


“I don’t think he wants a way back,” Neville told Sky Sports. 

‘It’s over for Ron at Utd’

“He wouldn’t have done this interview if he wanted a way back. He knew it would bring the headlines it has and be the end of his Manchester United career,” added Neville. 

Ronaldo has just over six months left on his contract after rejoining United from Juventus in August 2021. 

