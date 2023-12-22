RSB Arya Vidya Mandir girls retain U-14 Div-I football title

MSSA football secretary Sebastian Fernandes said the Bandra school had sent a message on Friday morning stating their inability to field a team since most of the players were unavailable due to the Christmas vacation.

The Smt RSB Arya Vidya Mandir girls U-14 team with the Div-I winner’s trophy at Goans Sport Ground yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Without breaking into a sweat, defending champions Smt RSB Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) retained their title as they were awarded a walkover when opponents Dhirubhai Ambani International School (Bandra) did not report for their girls under-14 Div-I final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the Goans Sports Association ground on Friday.

MSSA football secretary Sebastian Fernandes said the Bandra school had sent a message on Friday morning stating their inability to field a team since most of the players were unavailable due to the Christmas vacation.

Arya Vidya Mandir captain Radhika Vyas said: “It’s feels great to win back-to-back titles. But, I am quite disappointed as I would have preferred to play and win the match. We were confident of winning the final.” Earlier, in the third place match, Cathedral defeated an eight-strong Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 2-0. Piyya Shah and Anasuya Raju scored a goal each for the Cathedral team.