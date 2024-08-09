Sarvesh to the rescue!

Midfielder Balasubramanian, who came in place of regular goalkeeper Shravan Salve in tie-breaker, helps Don Bosco register 4-3 win over St Stanislaus to enter U-16 Div-I final

Don Bosco’s Sarvesh Balasubramanian effects a save during the tie-breaker in the MSSA Div-I semi-final against St Stanislaus in Borivli yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Reigning champions Don Bosco (Matunga) remained on course to defend their title in the boys under-16 first division of the MSSA inter-school football tournament as they made their way to the summit clash after scripting a hard-fought 4-3 victory over arch-rivals St Stanislaus (Bandra) via tie-breaker. The semi-final was played at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Thursday.

Unable to break the deadlock in the regulation period despite having the better of the exchanges in terms of enjoying majority of the possession, Don Bosco were made to work really hard by the Bandra school, who defended resolutely. Credit must go to their entire backline including the goalkeeper for ensuring things remained on even terms at full time.

Holders Don Bosco, who changed their regular goalkeeper Shravan Salve with Sarvesh Balasubramanian in the tie-breaker, found their goals through Adair D’Souza, Keegan Peres, Harkik Dange and Shravan Parab, while St Stanislaus, who missed two of their penalties, netted through Rohan Prajapati, Skye D’Costa and Driden D’Souza.

This first semi-final which was a highly anticipated clash did not live up to the expected standards as the overall quality of play could have been much better especially considering the build-up play and attacking patterns being created.

Don Bosco would be disappointed that despite having more of the ball, they were unable to make it count and close the match in the regulation period.

Sarvesh, who worked very hard in the midfield for the Matunga school, did not get enough support in making their attacking moves more threatening.

Following this triumph in penalties, Don Bosco placed in the lower half of the draw, now await the winners of next week’s second semi-final between Bombay Scottish (Mahim) and Cambridge(Kandivli).