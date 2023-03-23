Breaking News
Revealed: Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend Irina 'lost 11m Instagram followers in just 24 hours'

Updated on: 23 March,2023 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

According to The Sun, the couple parted ways in 2015 over disagreement about starting a family together. 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk


Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has dated many beautiful women. One of them lost 11 million followers on Instagram just 24 hours after their split. Supermodel Irina Shayk, 37, dated Ronaldo, 38, between 2010 and 2015. The Russian beauty met the footballer when he left Manchester United for Real Madrid in 2009. According to The Sun, the couple parted ways in 2015 over disagreement about starting a family together. 


After her split in 2015, Shayk told her fans on Instagram to unfollow her if they “only know her as Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend.” This resulted in a drop of 11million in just 24 hours. Currently, Shayk has 21 million followers on Instagram. Reports claim Shayk denied to go to the birthday party of Ronaldo’s mother Maria Dolores. This, however, was denied by Shayk.


