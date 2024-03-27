Southgate has tough choices to make for Euro squad

The manager admits he will have to take stock of his resources, especially given the spate of injuries that has disrupted his preparations

Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate has watched his final England international before he names his Euro 2024 squad. Now he faces tough decisions that could make or break the

campaign. Jude Bellingham scored a last-gasp equaliser in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Wembley on Tuesday, which lifted the mood after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Brazil at the weekend. Friendlies are not a reliable predictor of a team’s likely performance when the pressure is truly on but Southgate gleaned important information about his men over the two matches in London.

England will travel to Germany in June among the favourites to win the European Championship for the first time after coming up agonisingly short against Italy in the final in 2021. In what could be Southgate’s last hurrah as England boss, the pressure will be intense on the side to finally deliver a first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

The manager admits he will have to take stock of his resources, especially given the spate of injuries that has disrupted his preparations. “I’d have to sit and go through it all because I’m a little bit lost as to who we’ve got and we haven’t really,” he said after the draw against Belgium, who are ranked fourth in the world, one place below England.

