Breaking News
ED summons for Amol Kirtikar | 9 am: Named as candidate; 10 am: ED comes calling
AI voice scam cases swamp cyber cell: Sounded just like my son!
Mumbai: Oshiwara Ponzi scammer nabbed from Uttarakhand
Mumbai: Man killed for forcing coworker to drink
Mumbai: ‘Superior authority’ puts off Sion bridge closure
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Southgate has tough choices to make for Euro squad
<< Back to Elections 2024

Southgate has tough choices to make for Euro squad

Updated on: 28 March,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

The manager admits he will have to take stock of his resources, especially given the spate of injuries that has disrupted his preparations

Southgate has tough choices to make for Euro squad

Gareth Southgate

Listen to this article
Southgate has tough choices to make for Euro squad
x
00:00

Gareth Southgate has watched his final England international before he names his Euro 2024 squad. Now he faces tough decisions that could make or break the 
campaign. Jude Bellingham scored a last-gasp equaliser in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Wembley on Tuesday, which lifted the mood after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Brazil at the weekend. Friendlies are not a reliable predictor of a team’s likely performance when the pressure is truly on but Southgate gleaned important information about his men over the two matches in London. 


Also Read: ‘Sack Stimac’


England will travel to Germany in June among the favourites to win the European Championship for the first time after coming up agonisingly short against Italy in the final in 2021. In what could be Southgate’s last hurrah as England boss, the pressure will be intense on the side to finally deliver a first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup. 


The manager admits he will have to take stock of his resources, especially given the spate of injuries that has disrupted his preparations. “I’d have to sit and go through it all because I’m a little bit lost as to who we’ve got and we haven’t really,” he said after the draw against Belgium, who are ranked fourth in the world, one place below England. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

football sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK