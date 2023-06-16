Spain advance to UEFA Nations League final with 2-1 victory over Italy, will face Croatia next

Spain registered their place in the final of the UEFA Nations League after defeating Italy 2-1 in the semi-final match on Friday at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede

Spain's players celebrate after winning UEFA Nations League semi-final match against Italy (Pic: AFP)

Spain’s Yeremy Pino took advantage of the Italy's defender Leonardo Bonucci’s mistake and put the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma to give Spain an early advantage by scoring a goal in the third minute of the match.



Italy gave a quick reply, as they were awarded a penalty early in the game. Ciro Immobile scored in the 11th minute of the match from a penalty kick to level the game at 1-1.



The first half ended as a draw as both teams attacked well. Spain looked more threatening while attacking in the first half.



In the second half, Spain scored in the last moments of the game. In the 88th minute, Joselu scored a tap-in to give Spain a 2-1 lead in the match.



Italy failed to find a goal to take the match into extra time thus Spain emerged victorious and advanced to the final match.



Spain took a total of 19 shots out of which seven were on target. They had a total of 63 percent of possession of the ball during the match. They completed a total of 648 passes with an accuracy of 87 percent.



Italy took eight shots out of which three were on target. They had a total of 37 percent of possession of the ball during the match. They completed a total of 391 passes with an accuracy of 78 percent.

Spain will go against Croatia in the Nations League final on June 19.

Croatia entered the final with a thrilling 4-2 win over the Netherlands.

(With ANI inputs)

