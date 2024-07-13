Spain fell behind in the match and a pivotal moment, not just against Georgia but in their whole Euros campaign, came midway through the first half

Rodri Hernandez

Listen to this article Spain boss De la Fuente seeks ‘perfect computer’ Rodri’s help in final x 00:00

Finally handed the keys to Spain’s midfield at a major tournament, Rodri Hernandez has driven the side to the verge of Euro 2024 glory. La Roja are bidding for a record fourth Euros triumph against England in Sunday’s Berlin final and Rodri is both the engine and the brains behind the competition’s strongest side to this point.

After Luis Enrique used Rodri at centre-back at the 2022 World Cup with veteran Sergio Busquets still the first choice defensive midfielder, coach Luis de la Fuente has installed Rodri in his best position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Bhaichung warned me against Chaubey: Ex-secy general Shaji

“We have Rodri, who is a perfect computer, he administers everything, the emotions, all the moments in a magisterial way—that’s a great help for everyone,” said De la Fuente after Spain’s 4-1 last-16 win over Georgia.

Spain fell behind in the match and a pivotal moment, not just against Georgia but in their whole Euros campaign, came midway through the first half.

With his team trailing and rattled, Rodri stopped with the ball in the middle of the pitch and issued his teammates a message of calm, urging them not to lose their heads and keep following through with their plan.

“Sometimes 20 or 30 seconds of telling people to ‘calm down’ is more productive than going back on the attack,” explained Rodri after the game.

“I thought in that moment that was what I had to do.” It was Spain’s organiser-in-chief who scored the equaliser before the break to put La Roja back on track as the minnows’ defence crumbled.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever