St Joseph’s stun Stanislaus 4-3 via sudden death

St Joseph’s Shaurya Marsha (centre) celebrates his goal with teammates in Borivli yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

St Stanislaus High School (Bandra) goalkeeper and captain Jordan Kamble led by example and made two vital saves in the tie-breaker, but could not prevent his side from losing 3-4 via sudden death to St Joseph’s (Orlem) in a boys under-16 Ahmed Sailor knockout match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Thursday.

Unable to seize the advantage during the opening period, St Stanislaus somehow were not able to replicate their first-half fluency and sharpness after the break as their Orlem opponents had little difficulty in negotiating their attacking threat. However, both teams failed to score in regulation time.

In the shootout, St Joseph’s got their goals through Vedant Sonar, goalkeeper Ronak Bose, Ibrahim Mohsin and the decisive strike from Shaurya Marsha.

St Stanislaus, who were not able to make their dominance count in the first half, netted in the shootout through Rohan Prajapati, Maaz Khan and Jonathan Pires.

The second match of the day saw Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) beat Parle Tilak ICSE (Vile Parle) 4-0. Rian Uniyal netted a brace while the one-sided scoreline was completed by captain Ranveer Bakshi and Veer Kedia.