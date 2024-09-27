Breaking News
Mumbai: DUI cases up six-fold
Mumbai: This 45-feet drain brought Central Railway to halt; watch video
Mumbai rain updates: Why live alerts were delayed; watch video
Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s kin seeks protection after receiving threats
Navi Mumbai: Missing for seven hours, elderly couple reunited with family
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Vishy India has hit high water mark

Vishy: India has hit high-water mark

Updated on: 27 September,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hemal Ashar | hemal@mid-day.com

Top

Chess legend Anand hails Olympiad gold-winning teams

Vishy: India has hit high-water mark

Vishy Anand at MIG Cricket Club in Bandra yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
Vishy: India has hit high-water mark
x
00:00

When it is Viswanathan Anand, you must celebrate the cerebral. The chess legend was in Mumbai on Thursday morning, speaking at a meet and greet by Tech Mahindra Global Chess League in association with the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai (SJAM) at MIG Cricket Club, Bandra.


While the focus was on the upcoming Global Chess League to be held in London from October 3 to 12, Anand was also peppered with questions about India’s shiny, bright moment — winning two golds at the recent Chess Olympiad in Hungary.


Also Read: Team India bag bronze at Asia Pacific Padel Cup in Indonesia


Anand was asked whether he had foreseen such a tremendous achievement, to which he said to some laughs, “I am not that much of a futurologist.” 

He continued, “it was evident though that the  game was growing in popularity, so what has been achieved was not much of a surprise but it certainly came quickly. Indian chess has hit its high-water mark. Remember, we could have won two golds at the last Olympiad [2022] in Chennai. The men’s medal was literally in our hands. The women were leading. In Hungary, after the fourth round, I was thinking, who could stop us now? The women had a late setback, but they won and that is very impressive, a  great achievement.”

Anand also said the fact that, “we could afford one or two accidents, which showed us the depth we have. This generation is very talented, constantly surprising us as to what they can do.” 

About the Global Chess League, Anand was enthused about London as a venue. “It is a very, very important city with a big chess community,” he said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

viswanathan anand chess sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK