Updated on: 26 September,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Gujrathi had won the Azerbaijan event last year after outperforming compatriot Arjun Erigaisi

Gujrathi decides against defending title in Azerbaijan to meet PM Modi

Vidit Gujrathi

Fresh from his exploits in India’s first-ever title-winning campaign at the Chess Olympiad, Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi has decided against defending his crown at the 10th Vugar Gashimov Memorial Chess Super Tournament in Azerbaijan for an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.


Gujrathi had won the Azerbaijan event last year after outperforming compatriot Arjun Erigaisi.


He was a part of the Indian men’s team, which also included D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun, that won a historic Chess Olympiad gold in the Open category.
Gujrathi took to X, formerly twitter, to inform that he reached Baku for the event, but decided to return to India to meet Modi on learning about the felicitation function. “I reached Baku and I got to know our Hon’ble PM wants to felicitate the Indian team. I was overjoyed when I heard this and I wanted to be a part of it. It’s amazing at how such short notice he is taking out time for us,” Gujrathi wrote.

