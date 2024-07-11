Breaking News
Sunil Chhetri: I will take India to promised land

Updated on: 11 July,2024 09:08 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

I have experienced a lot of ups and downs in my career, but one thing is constant, that is one day, we will reach that level which all of us have dreamt of

Sunil Chhetri: I will take India to promised land

Sunil Chhetri

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri might have bid adieu to his international career but he remains deeply attached to the fortunes of the team and says he will do everything in his power to take the country to the “promised land.”


Speaking at a function attended by President Droupadi Murmu, who flagged off the trophy tour of Durand Cup football tournament, Chhetri said: “I can’t do much now as I am retired but I will do everything I can to take India to that promised land. I have experienced a lot of ups and downs in my career, but one thing is constant, that is one day, we will reach that level which all of us have dreamt of.” 


