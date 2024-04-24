Ten Hag unhappy with reaction to Man Utd’s win

United surrendered a 3-0 lead at Wembley on Sunday and were saved from a humiliating exit in extra time only by a VAR intervention, which ruled out a goal for offside in the final moments

Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag says the media reaction to Manchester United’s performance in the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry was “a disgrace,” robustly defending his side’s achievement in reaching a second straight final.

United surrendered a 3-0 lead at Wembley on Sunday and were saved from a humiliating exit in extra time only by a VAR intervention, which ruled out a goal for offside in the final moments. They eventually scraped through against the Championship side on penalties to set up a re-match of last year’s final against City. Ten Hag admitted after the match his team had “got away with it” but played down any notion of embarrassment. Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton said the performance would “cement his sacking.” But Ten Hag was in defiant mood on the eve of United’s Premier League match against bottom side Sheffield United on Wednesday. “You asked the question: ‘Is it embarrassing?’ No, the reaction from you is embarrassing. The comments are a disgrace,” he told reporters.

