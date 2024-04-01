Breaking News
Ten-man PSG win 2-0 at Marseille to keep lead

Updated on: 02 April,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

Marseille tried their best to make the most of Lucas Beraldo’s red card in the 39th minute, but failed. PSG, who kept their 12-point lead at the top, had just three shots on target but scored twice with second-half goals from Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain's Portuguese midfielder Vitinha (C) celebrates with teammates after winning the French L1 football match between Olympique Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southeastern France. Pic/AFP

Leader Paris Saint-Germain gave Marseille a lesson in clinical soccer and beat its bitter rival 2-0 in the French league’s “Le Classique” despite playing with 10 men for more than half the match.


Also Read: Everton announce USD 112 million losses


Marseille tried their best to make the most of Lucas Beraldo’s red card in the 39th minute, but failed. PSG, who kept their 12-point lead at the top, had just three shots on target but scored twice with second-half goals from Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

