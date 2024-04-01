Ten-man PSG win 2-0 at Marseille to keep lead

Marseille tried their best to make the most of Lucas Beraldo’s red card in the 39th minute, but failed. PSG, who kept their 12-point lead at the top, had just three shots on target but scored twice with second-half goals from Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain's Portuguese midfielder Vitinha (C) celebrates with teammates after winning the French L1 football match between Olympique Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southeastern France. Pic/AFP

Leader Paris Saint-Germain gave Marseille a lesson in clinical soccer and beat its bitter rival 2-0 in the French league’s “Le Classique” despite playing with 10 men for more than half the match.

Marseille tried their best to make the most of Lucas Beraldo’s red card in the 39th minute, but failed. PSG, who kept their 12-point lead at the top, had just three shots on target but scored twice with second-half goals from Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos.

