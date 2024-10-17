Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Tuchel has to win World Cup for England says Shearer

Tuchel ‘has to’ win World Cup for England, says Shearer

Updated on: 17 October,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

England have not won a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup. Tuchel was named the third foreign manager of the English men’s side on Wednesday.

Tuchel ‘has to’ win World Cup for England, says Shearer

Thomas Tuchel and Alan Shearer

Tuchel ‘has to’ win World Cup for England, says Shearer
Thomas Tuchel must win the 2026 World Cup to justify his appointment as England’s new manager, according to the Three Lions’s former captain Alan Shearer. England have not won a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup. Tuchel was named the third foreign manager of the English men’s side on Wednesday. 


Also Read: Ronaldo frustrated as Scotland hold Portugal to goalless draw


“We need a trophy — it’s as simple as that,” Shearer told The Rest Is Football podcast. “There’s no doubt [Tuchel] has an incredible CV, but this is going to be a very different test for him. It’s a bold move from the FA [Football Association], there’s no doubt about it. You have to win the tournament, that’s what he’s been hired for. They [the FA] have seen the bunch of players are the best England have had for a long, long time,” he added.


