Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > UEFA sets USD 360 million prize fund from USD 26 billion revenue

UEFA sets USD 360 million prize fund from USD 2.6 billion revenue

Updated on: 03 December,2023 07:09 AM IST  |  Hamburg (Germany)
AP , PTI |

The team prize fund is in line with the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 and 20 times more than UEFA’s prize fund for the women’s Euro 2022

Representational images. Pic/iStock

UEFA said on Saturday it will pay 331 million euros ($360 million) in total prize money to the 24 national teams at the men’s European Championship that is expected to earn about 2.4 billion euros ($2.61 billion) in commercial revenue.


The team prize fund is in line with the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 and 20 times more than UEFA’s prize fund for the women’s Euro 2022.


The national federation of the Euro 2024 title winner can get a maximum of 28.25 million euros if the team wins all three games in the opening group stage, the European soccer body said ahead of the tournament draw.

Each of the 24 teams get a minimum of 9.25 million euros for playing at the month-long tournament in Germany that starts on June 14. Clubs will share in a further 240 million euros from UEFA for releasing their players for national-team duty. 

