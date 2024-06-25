Breaking News
Uruguay start campaign with 3-1 win v Panama

Updated on: 25 June,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Miami Gardens
Seeking a record 16th Copa America title, Uruguay dominated with 20 shots, including seven on target. Amir Murillo scored late into stoppage time for Panama

Uruguay start campaign with 3-1 win v Panama

Darwin Nunez

Maximiliano Araujo scored when he sent a left-footed shot into the top far corner in the 16th minute, Darwin Nunez and Matias Vina added late goals and Uruguay beat Panama 3-1 in its Copa America opener. Seeking a record 16th Copa America title, Uruguay dominated with 20 shots, including seven on target. Amir Murillo scored late into stoppage time for Panama.


Also Read: Hungary’s Varga set for surgery on multiple facial fractures


Uruguay is tied with Argentina for a record 15 Copa America titles but hasn’t advanced past the quarter-finals since winning its last championship in 2011. Araujo scored the first goal after he received a pass from Vina from just outside the penalty area, took a touch and turned. He curled the ball past goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera’s outstretched left arm for his second goal in nine appearances.


Nunez made it 2-0 in the 85th minute after Panama turned over the ball in the centre circle. Nicolas de la Cruz played a long cross to Araujo, whose header deflected off a shoulder of Murillo to Nunez. He volleyed from 12 yards for his 12th goal in 24 appearances, his ninth in his last six matches. Vina boosted the margin to 3-0 with a header from de la Cruz’s free kick in the first minute of stoppage time. Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic scored one goal and set up another as the USA launched their campaign with a clinical 2-0 Group C victory over Bolivia.

Copa America uruguay sports news football

