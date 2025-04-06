We are in a rush: Amorim

“We are in a rush. We are suffering a lot [this year] for next year to be so much better,” Amorim said

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has said that his team are “in a rush” to regain their place among English football’s elite.

United are 13th in the table heading into today’s Manchester derby and Amorim acknowledged that the Red Devils are going through a period of short-term change, in the pursuit of long-term improvement.

“We are in a rush. We are suffering a lot [this year] for next year to be so much better,” Amorim said.

“I’m not saying we’re going to win the title next year, I’m not crazy. What I’m saying is that I don’t want this conversation that we need a lot of years [to win the league],” the Portuguese manager added.

