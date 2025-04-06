Breaking News
We are in a rush: Amorim

Updated on: 06 April,2025 08:12 AM IST  |  Manchester
IANS |

“We are in a rush. We are suffering a lot [this year] for next year to be so much better,” Amorim said

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has said that his team are “in a rush” to regain their place among English football’s elite.


United are 13th in the table heading into today’s Manchester derby and Amorim acknowledged that the Red Devils are going through a period of short-term change, in the pursuit of long-term improvement.


Also Read: Bayern’s Muller to leave club after 25 years


“We are in a rush. We are suffering a lot [this year] for next year to be so much better,” Amorim said.

 “I’m not saying we’re going to win the title next year, I’m not crazy. What I’m saying is that I don’t want this conversation that we need a lot of years [to win the league],” the Portuguese manager added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

