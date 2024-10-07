‘We are lacking goals’

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admits shortcomings as Red Devils are held to 0-0 stalemate by Aston Villa; Chelsea salvage 1-1 draw against 10-man Nottingham Forest

Man Utd’s Rasmus Hojlund (left) and Kobbie Mainoo during the game v Aston Villa in Birmingham yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag conceded Manchester United must improve in forward areas after a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa extended the Red Devils’s winless run to five games on Sunday. United’s return of five goals from their opening seven games is their lowest ever in the Premier League era. Ten Hag’s men have failed to find the net in three consecutive league games after another 0-0 stalemate at winless Crystal Palace and a 3-0 humbling at home by Tottenham last weekend.

“We know in this moment we have a lack of goals,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports. “In that perspective it’s not a good start, we have to step up. That’s an area we have to improve.” However, the under-fire Dutchman was keen to focus on the positives of a much more solid defensive display after a 3-3 draw at Porto in the Europa League on Thursday.



Erik ten Hag

Ten Hag’s decision to drop Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt paid off as 36-year-old Jonny Evans won man-of-the-match on his return to the side. “You see we had a very good organisation and togetherness,” added Ten Hag. “There was good character and good spirit as a team.” United’s co-owner Jim Ratcliffe was in attendance at Villa Park amid mounting speculation over Ten Hag’s future. The former Ajax boss was handed a contract extension to 2026 as recently as July. But he oversaw an eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season and United sit 14th in the table ahead of a two-week international break.

Meanwhile, Noni Madueke’s equaliser rescued Chelsea in a 1-1 draw against 10-man Nottingham Forest that ended the Blues’ five-match winning run. Enzo Maresca’s side fell behind to Chris Wood’s strike early in the second half at Stamford Bridge. England winger Madueke hauled Chelsea level but the hosts couldn’t find a winner despite their numerical advantage in the closing stages. Forest had to play the last 12 minutes with 10 men after James Ward-Prowse was sent off.

