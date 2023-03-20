We fought till the last minute in ISL final, says ATKMB coach Juan Ferrando

“Everybody knows that the game was very difficult. After the 1-2 score, the team was in difficult moments, [we had] injuries, physical problems but at the end of the day, they are fighting

ATKMB coach Juan Ferrando (left) and goalkeeper Bishal Kaith with the ISL trophy. Pic/PTI

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando hailed the fighting spirit shown by his team to win the Indian Super League (ISL) final by a 4-3 scoreline in the penalty shootout against Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

“Everybody knows that the game was very difficult. After the 1-2 score, the team was in difficult moments, [we had] injuries, physical problems but at the end of the day, they are fighting.

Also read: ATK Mohun Bagan crowned ISL champions after penalty shootout win over Bengaluru FC

They were fighting till the last minute. After 2-2, we tried to win the match in extra time also. This cup is for the players. The players wanted to do their best till the end. They won the trophy,” Ferrando stressed in the post-match press conference.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever