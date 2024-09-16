Breaking News
Updated on: 17 September,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  London
Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk says team need to keep working hard to beat AC Milan in Champions League opener after unacceptable loss to Nottingham

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk (right) during a training session with teammates in Liverpool yesterday. PIC/Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk has urged Liverpool to hit back after their “unacceptable” defeat against Nottingham Forest as the Reds prepare to start their Champions League campaign. Just days after their shock 1-0 loss to Forest in the Premier League, Arne Slot’s side begin the new Champions League format with a trip to AC Milan on Tuesday.


After winning the first three games of the Slot era, Liverpool were brought down to earth with a bump by Forest at Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool captain Van Dijk wants the defeat to serve as fuel to beat Milan and quickly get their campaign back on track. “We have a very good group that really understand that it was unacceptable and are disappointed,” the Dutch centre-back said.



“We all know everyone can do better and we have to show that on Tuesday and that is what we focus on. We have been through losses and difficult moments together and I think we have to stay calm and we will stay calm. “Hopefully, if there are no injuries happening then rhythm is always a good thing. We need the whole squad and we know after the international break it will be a game every three days so we need everyone in their best shape and best form,” he added. 

Liverpool had looked impressive in their wins against Ipswich, Brentford and Manchester United. They managed to avoid conceding a goal in any of those games, before Forest forward Callum Hudson-Odoi finally breached Van Dijk’s defence at the weekend. 

Asked what they had to do to prevent the defeat impacting their early-season momentum, Van Dijk said: “Keep going and keep working and make sure the performances don’t go in that direction. We all know how the atmosphere can change but that is also part of the influence from outside which could affect you. 

“I can’t wait to be out there hearing the Champions League tune and leading out the boys. A club like Liverpool need to be in the Champions League and we are finally back and let’s go out there and put in a much better performance as it is needed otherwise you are going to have an issue.”

