5 Nations Tournament: Indian Women’s Hockey secure 2-1 victory over Ireland

Updated on: 22 December,2023 10:35 AM IST  |  Valencia
IANS |

Deepika (4’) and Sangita Kumari (22’) were on target for India, while Captain Kathryn Mullan (12’) scored the only goal for Ireland

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team wrapped up their 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 campaign with a 2-1 against Ireland on Thursday.


Deepika (4’) and Sangita Kumari (22’) were on target for India, while Captain Kathryn Mullan (12’) scored the only goal for Ireland.


India started the game on the front foot, with Deepika slotting the ball into the back of the net to give India the lead early in the first quarter. But Ireland were not fazed by the early Indian onslaught; they picked themselves up and went on to equalize through their Captain Kathryn Mullan shortly after.


Also Read: Oxford’s Arhaam shines in 126-run win over SVIS

In the second quarter, Ireland looked to claim the lead, earning two penalty corners in quick succession but the Indians remained resolute in their defence. The Indian Women’s Hockey Team went on to earn a penalty corner of their own and Sangita Kumari stepped up to score and put her team in the lead again before the halftime break.

The third quarter saw both teams earn a penalty corner each but they both failed to capitalise on them and the scoreline remained 2-1 in India’s favour heading into the fourth quarter.

Ireland pushed for an equaliser in the last quarter, pegging India back into their half and earning three penalty corners. However, the Indian defence rose to the occasion, saving all attempts and ensuring that they walked away as the winners.

