Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > 7 Indians make it in Spain finals

7 Indians make it in Spain finals

Updated on: 25 November,2022 09:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

While Vishwanath claimed 4-1 win over Juanma Lopez of Puerto Rico, Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Ashish (54kg) posted close 3-2 and 4-3 triumphs against USA’s Deshawn Crocklem and Uzbekistan’s Khujanazar Nortojiev respectively in their thrilling semi-final bouts

7 Indians make it in Spain finals

Representation pic


Indian boxers continued their dominance at the youth men’s and women’s World Championships as seven of them stormed into the finals after stunning victories in La Nucia, Spain.


Youth Asian champions Vanshaj and Vishwanath Suresh marched into the summit clash along with Ashish to maintain all-win record for India in the men’s semi-finals, whereas Kirti (+81kg), Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Devika Ghorpade (52kg) and Ravina (63kg) advanced to the finals in the women’s section. 



While Vishwanath claimed 4-1 win over Juanma Lopez of Puerto Rico, Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Ashish (54kg) posted close 3-2 and 4-3 triumphs against USA’s Deshawn Crocklem and Uzbekistan’s Khujanazar Nortojiev respectively in their thrilling semi-final bouts.


Kirti registered 3-2 win over Kazakhstan’s Assel Toktassyn. Ravina and Bhawna outpunched their Kazakh opponents Assem Tanatar and Gulnaz Buribayeva respectively by unanimous decision. Devika got the better of USA’s Aameedah Joy with a 4-1 margin.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

