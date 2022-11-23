×
Seven Indians confirm medals at Youth World Boxing C’ships

Updated on: 23 November,2022 08:44 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg), Lashu Yadav (70kg) and Ashish (54kg) are the country’s other boxers who are also assured of at least bronze medals after securing last four berths

Vishwanath Suresh


Reigning youth Asian champions Ravina, Vishwanath Suresh and Vanshaj secured medals along with four other Indians by entering the semi-finals of the Youth men’s and women’s World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain.


Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg), Lashu Yadav (70kg) and Ashish (54kg) are the country’s other boxers who are also assured of at least bronze medals after securing last four berths.



Extending their spectacular show at the prestigious tournament, all four women boxers marched ahead by scoring identical 5-0 victories in their respective quarter-final bouts. 

While Ravina thrashed Romania’s Alexandra Cretu in the 63kg contest, Bhavana and Kunjarani out-punched Venezuela’s Evimir Brito and Aigerim Kabdolda of Kazakhstan respectively. Lashu dominated Mexican boxer Zuzet Hernandez.

Griviya Devi Huidrom (54kg) was the lone Indian woman to end up on the losing side as she went down to Kazakhstan’s Elina Bazarova by 0-5.

