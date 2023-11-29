Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > A bad influence

'A bad influence'

Updated on: 30 November,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Angry Molly-Mae urges boxer Tommy Fury to reduce partying and cut off from friends who are…

'A bad influence'

Molly-Mae

'A bad influence'
Molly-Mae Hague has urged her fiance Tommy Fury to stop his partying after the boxer was seen dancing with girls and musician pal Chris Brown at a nightclub in Abu Dhabi last weekend. Fury was in Abu Dhabi for the F1 Grand Prix. According to The Sun, the influencer, 24, who was at home with the couple’s daughter Bambi, has  removed her engagement ring after footage of Fury’s wild night  with girls went viral.


Also Read: Haaland reaches 40 as City rally from 0-2 down to beat Leipzig



“Molly has made no secret of the fact she doesn’t like it when Tommy parties too hard. She has told Tommy it really has to stop now he’s a dad and has told him to ditch some of his pals, who she thinks are a bad influence. There are certain people he always goes too far with. It would be easier for everyone if they were out of his life. This weekend has ended up being a real embarrassment to her. She was mortified when she kept getting tagged in videos, while she was trying to enjoy with Bambi,” said a source. In her book Becoming Molly Mae, she has mentioned how Fury’s drinking have been the cause of fights between the couple in the past.

