Advani, the proud winner of 25 world titles, struck the balls with pinpoint accuracy to stitch up breaks of 83 and 96 before constructing a triple century run of 376 to dominate the contest.

Pankaj Advani

Listen to this article Advani beats Gilchrist in quarters x 00:00

IBSF world champion Pankaj Advani recorded an authoritative win against Singapore’s former world champion Peter Gilchrist 1201-807, after enjoying a commanding 576-311 lead at the end of the first one-and-half hour session in a quarter-final match of the Cricket Club of India-organised Rs 10 lakh prize-money CCI Classic Invitation Billiards (time format) Championship recently.

Also Read: Pankaj Advani, Damani and Shrikrishna in semis of Asian Billiards at Doha

Advani, the proud winner of 25 world titles, struck the balls with pinpoint accuracy to stitch up breaks of 83 and 96 before constructing a triple century run of 376 to dominate the contest.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever