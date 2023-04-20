Breaking News
Advani beats Gilchrist in quarters

Updated on: 20 April,2023 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Advani, the proud winner of 25 world titles, struck the balls with pinpoint accuracy to stitch up breaks of 83 and 96 before constructing a triple century run of 376 to dominate the contest.

Pankaj Advani

IBSF world champion Pankaj Advani recorded an authoritative win against Singapore’s former world champion Peter Gilchrist 1201-807, after enjoying a commanding 576-311 lead at the end of the first one-and-half hour session in a quarter-final match of the Cricket Club of India-organised Rs 10 lakh prize-money CCI Classic Invitation Billiards (time format) Championship recently.


Also Read: Pankaj Advani, Damani and Shrikrishna in semis of Asian Billiards at Doha



Advani, the proud winner of 25 world titles, struck the balls with pinpoint accuracy to stitch up breaks of 83 and 96 before constructing a triple century run of 376 to dominate the contest. 


