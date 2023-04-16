Breaking News
Pankaj Advani has a sweet birthday wish for wife Saniya; See here

Updated on: 16 April,2023 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

India’s Pankaj Advani, a 25-time International Billiards and Snooker Federation world champion, had a sweet birthday wish for the love of his life, Saniya Shadadpuri. On Saturday, he Instagrammed the above picture and wrote: “Happy Birthday to my wife, the [heart emoji] of my life @saniya.advani”

Pankaj Advani with Saniya Shadadpuri


