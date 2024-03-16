Breaking News
Advani Gilchrist headline CCI Billiards Classic
Advani, Gilchrist headline CCI Billiards Classic

Updated on: 16 March,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Top

The 24 top players will be joined by eight qualifiers in the main draw and the 32-man line-up will be divided into eight groups of four each for the initial round-robin league phase. The top two from each group will progress to the knockout rounds

Pankaj Advani

Five foreign cueists—Peter Gilchrist of Singapore, a winner of multiple world titles, Englishmen David Causier, a seven-time world champion, Peter Sheehan, Chris Taylor and last year’s runner-up Rob Hall—have confirmed their participation for the Rs 10.15 lakh prize-money CCI Billiards Classic to be held at the Cricket Club of India’s Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall from March 21.


Pankaj Advani, the country’s most decorated cueist and reigning champion, who has 27 world titles, leads the India line-up along with India No. 1 and current national champion Dhruv Sitwala, national runner-up Sourav Kothari, Maharashtra No. 1 Mahesh Jagdale and former world champions Ashok Shandilya and Devendra Joshi to name a few.


The 24 top players will be joined by eight qualifiers in the main draw and the 32-man line-up will be divided into eight groups of four each for the initial round-robin league phase. The top two from each group will progress to the knockout rounds.

The winner’s cheque is a whopping Rs 2,50,000 while the runner-up will take home Rs 1,50,000 besides glittering trophies. Losing semi-finalists (Rs 75,000), quarter-finalists (Rs 40,000) and pre-quarterfinalists (R15,000) will also bag cash prizes.

