Small lapses proved costly, handing the advantage to Bengal. Yet, Singh was quick to look beyond the immediate outcome

In what was a closely contested encounter, the defending champions showed flashes of brilliance in both attack and defence. However, small lapses proved costly, handing the advantage to Bengal. Yet, Singh was quick to look beyond the immediate outcome.

“We played very well. Our raiding was strong, our defence also held its ground. But there’s a big difference between winning a match and winning a trophy,” Singh said in the post-match press conference, clearly underlining that the team’s ambitions go far beyond just one result.

The experienced coach noted that the team is still in the process of finding its rhythm. “It is very difficult to perform at peak levels in the first match. Every league takes one or two matches for the team to settle. Once the team is set, you will see a very different Haryana Steelers,” he added confidently.

Star raider Naveen Kumar also shared his thoughts, offering a candid assessment of the team's performance.

“We lost the match because we didn’t do what the coach had told us to do. The boys fought, but we made mistakes that Bengal Warriorz capitalised on, like the Super Raid. These are small errors, and we will fix them fast,” said Naveen.

Despite the early setback, Manpreet Singh’s defiance and clarity of purpose were unmistakable. He made it clear that the Steelers are not focused on short-term outcomes, but have their eyes firmly set on the title. “This is just the first step. We’re not here to count wins and losses, we’re here to lift the trophy at the end. That’s the only standard I’m holding this team to,” he said.

Closing with a statement of intent, Singh issued a bold warning to rival teams. “We’ll correct our errors and come back harder. When this team clicks, everyone will feel the heat. Haryana Steelers will not just compete — we are here to dominate,” he declared.

Tonight's PKL 12 double-header preview

The action continues with a blockbuster double-header on September 1. In the first clash of the evening, three-time champions Patna Pirates begin their campaign against the UP Yoddhas. All eyes will be on seasoned raider Maninder Singh, who, alongside Ayan Lohchab, will look to break through the Yoddhas' defence. Captain Ankit Jaglan will have the task of containing UP’s key men, Gagan Gowda and Bhavani Rajput.

The second encounter features a high-octane battle between Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan. While the Giants will rely heavily on Mohammadreza Shadloui and Rakesh, Puneri Paltan will bank on their all-round strength, led by Aslam Inamdar. With talent packed on both sides, this is expected to be one of the early highlights of the season.