Aggressive Verstappen extends reign in Spain

It pushed him a step further to a fourth straight title with Austria and Silverstone coming up

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Spanish GP at the Circuit de Catalunya yesterday. Pic/AFP

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday after a decisive early move and an “aggressive strategy” from Red Bull to deny McLaren’s pole-sitter Lando Norris and extend his lead in the world championship.

Lewis Hamilton completed the podium at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit as the Mercedes seven-time former champion returned to the podium for the first time since Mexico last season. The racing may be closer than the past two seasons but Verstappen always seems to pull it out of the bag when it matters most.

This was his 61st career win, seventh of the season, and fourth at the track where he first shot onto the F1 scene as a teenager in 2016. It pushed him a step further to a fourth straight title with Austria and Silverstone coming up.

