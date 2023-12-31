Breaking News
Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat: Here’s all you need to know about the daily service
Maharashtra: Man found dead in cowshed in Latur; murder case registered
Navi Mumbai: Police book two for operating illegal call centre, cheating govt
CM Eknath Shinde asks Railway Minister to start Mumbai-Ayodhya train services
Uddhav 'snubs' Raut as Congress fumes over Sena (UBT) MP's remarks on LS seats
Thane crime: 35-yr-old powerloom worker stabbed to death in Bhiwandi, 2 arrested
Mumbai Police arrest 23 'wanted' accused ahead of New Year celebrations
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > AITA hopeful of getting clearance for Pakistan tie

AITA hopeful of getting clearance for Pakistan tie

Updated on: 31 December,2023 07:10 AM IST  |  New Delhi/Karachi
PTI |

Top

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) had recently written to the Sports Ministry, seeking advise if they can send the national team to Pakistan for the World Group I Play-off tie on February 3-4

AITA hopeful of getting clearance for Pakistan tie

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
AITA hopeful of getting clearance for Pakistan tie
x
00:00

The Indian team are likely to get clearance to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Davis Cup tie against the neighbouring nation, the national federation said on Saturday.


The All India Tennis Association (AITA) had recently written to the Sports Ministry, seeking advise if they can send the national team to Pakistan for the World Group I Play-off tie on February 3-4.


Also Read: India will pay price if they don’t travel to Pakistan


“We have not yet got the approval in writing, but it is likely that we will get clearance soon. We have been told that since it is not bilateral tournament and the one organised by the ITF, the government does not have a policy to interfere in such events,” AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar told PTI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

davis cup tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK