AITA hopeful of getting clearance for Pakistan tie

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) had recently written to the Sports Ministry, seeking advise if they can send the national team to Pakistan for the World Group I Play-off tie on February 3-4

The Indian team are likely to get clearance to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Davis Cup tie against the neighbouring nation, the national federation said on Saturday.

“We have not yet got the approval in writing, but it is likely that we will get clearance soon. We have been told that since it is not bilateral tournament and the one organised by the ITF, the government does not have a policy to interfere in such events,” AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar told PTI.

