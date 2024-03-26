The 25-year-old, Commonwealth Games mixed doubled gold medallist, had defeated top seed world no 36 Suh Hyo Won of South Korea earlier

Sreeja Akula

Listen to this article Akula wins singles title; Manav-Manush men’s champs x 00:00

Indian paddler Sreeja Akula clinched the women’s singles title while Manav Thakar and Manush Shah reigned supreme in the men’s doubles event at the WTT Feeder Beirut II in Beirut, Lebonan.

The World No. 47 Indian came from behind to pull off a 6-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-9 win over the lower-ranked Sarah D Nutte of Luxembourg at the Al Kawthar Secondary School on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old, Commonwealth Games mixed doubled gold medallist, had defeated top seed world no 36 Suh Hyo Won of South Korea earlier.

Also Read: Murray says farewell to ‘tennis home’

It is Sreeja’s second WTT singles career title. She had won the Feeder Corpus Christi in January.

However, Sreeja couldn’t make it twin victories as she lost in the women’s doubles final. Partnering Diya Chitale, the Indian duo went down 4-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6 to Doo Hoi Kem and Zhu Chengzhu of Hong Kong. In the men’s doubles summit clash, which was an all Indian affair, Manav and Manush defeated compatriots Mudit Dani and Akash Pal 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6.

Poymantee Baisya and Akash Pal upset the experienced duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 11-0 to win their maiden mixed doubles crown.

Sathiyan, saw his 10-match winning streak snap as he lost men’s singles semi-final to World No. 43 Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerassimenko.

The Kazakh beat the 103-ranked Sathiyan 3-0 (11-9, 13-11, 11-9).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever