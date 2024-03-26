Murray says farewell to ‘tennis home’

The emotion of the game itself was enhanced by Murray knowing this week was his final appearance in a city he calls his “tennis home”

Andy Murray

Andy Murray exited the Miami Open for the final time on Sunday and in characteristic style he did so with a performance full of grit and skill.

The emotion of the game itself was enhanced by Murray knowing this week was his final appearance in a city he calls his “tennis home”.

The two-times Miami winner who will be 37 in May, lost out in a third set tie-break to Czech Tomas Machac. The Scotsman had saved match point to win 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5).

“Obviously a disappointing finish for me but brilliant crowd, brilliant atmosphere, very tight match,” said Murray.

