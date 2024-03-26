Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Murray says farewell to tennis home
<< Back to Elections 2024

Murray says farewell to ‘tennis home’

Updated on: 26 March,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

Top

The emotion of the game itself was enhanced by Murray knowing this week was his final appearance in a city he calls his “tennis home”

Murray says farewell to ‘tennis home’

Andy Murray

Listen to this article
Murray says farewell to ‘tennis home’
x
00:00

Andy Murray exited the Miami Open for the final time on Sunday and in characteristic style he did so with a performance full of grit and skill. 


Also Read: Alves pays bail and can leave jail: Court


The emotion of the game itself was enhanced by Murray knowing this week was his final appearance in a city he calls his “tennis home”. 


The two-times Miami winner who will be 37 in May, lost out in a third set tie-break to Czech Tomas Machac. The Scotsman had saved match point to win 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5).

“Obviously a disappointing finish for me but brilliant crowd, brilliant atmosphere, very tight match,” said Murray. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Andy Murray tennis news sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK