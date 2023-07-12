Breaking News
Carlos Alcaraz reaches Wimbledon quarters

Updated on: 12 July,2023 08:28 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Berrettini, a finalist in 2021, won the first set but the top seed roared back to win the Centre Court match-up 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his win over Matteo Berrettini. Pic/AFP

Carlos Alcaraz saw off dangerman Matteo Berrettini in four sets to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Monday but said he was “hungry for more.”


Berrettini, a finalist in 2021, won the first set but the top seed roared back to win the Centre Court match-up 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. 


Also Read: Carlos Alcaraz dreams of SW19 final against Novak Djokovic


Top-ranked Alcaraz is seen as one of the few genuine threats to defending champion Novak Djokovic, who has not lost a match on Centre Court for 10 years. 

But he was given a wake-up call by the 38th-ranked Italian at the showpiece arena, losing the first set after being broken in the eighth game. The Spaniard, 20, forged a break of his own in the fourth game of the second set, which enabled him to get back on level terms.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

