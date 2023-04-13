All India Chess: Ishaan Tendolkar’s fine run ends

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 April,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The day witnessed the end of Tendolkar’s fine run (ELO 1238) in Round 7 as he was comprehensively beaten by Arnav Kherdekar (ELO 1722)

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Young gun Ishaan Tendolkar’s run of stunning results ended and the event looked headed for a close finish as topsy-turvy results were witnessed in Rounds 7 and 8 of the All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament in progress at the Cultural Center of Russia, in Mumbai. The day witnessed the end of Tendolkar’s fine run (ELO 1238) in Round 7 as he was comprehensively beaten by Arnav Kherdekar (ELO 1722).


Also Read: Arnav, Aayush favourites to win FIDE chess event



