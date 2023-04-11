Breaking News
Arnav, Aayush favourites to win FIDE chess event

Updated on: 11 April,2023 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Arnav beat Shanmukha Pulli while Aayush defeated sixth seed Guru Prakash to emerge title contenders

Arnav Kherdekar


Fourth seed Arnav Kherdekar and 10th seed Aayush Shirodkar broke away from the rest of the field with authority, registering five consecutive wins in as many rounds of the SBI Life All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament at the Cultural Centre of Russia, Peddar Road, on Monday. Arnav beat Shanmukha Pulli while Aayush defeated sixth seed Guru Prakash to emerge title contenders.


Also read: All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament from April 7




