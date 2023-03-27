Americans’ driving skills impress Daniil Medvedev

After he beat Frances Tiafoe in the Indian Wells semi-final, Medvedev was asked how he feels about the United States and their culture.

Daniil Medvedev

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev is pretty impressed by the driving skills of Americans. The World No.5 says he finds driving in the United States a more pleasant experience than it is in some parts of Europe. After he beat Frances Tiafoe in the Indian Wells semi-final, Medvedev was asked how he feels about the United States and their culture.

Medvedev, who became a Grand Slam champion after beating Novak Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final, replied: “So yeah, there are many things I like in the USA and for sure there are some times, sometimes it’s tough to be away from home. I think people in the US generally drive great, and since I like cars, they keep their line great. In Europe, I don’t know, for whatever reason, at least in France, people sometimes swerve. Maybe it’s the phone, they are on the phone or something. I hate it. So I love it in the USA.”

