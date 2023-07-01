Amit Panghal on Saturday failed to secure a berth in the Indian men's boxing team for this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China

Amit Panghal (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Amit Panghal miss out on Asian Games berth, Deepak, Nishant, Parveen qualify x 00:00

Reigning Asian Games light flyweight champion Amit Panghal on Saturday failed to secure a berth in the Indian men's boxing team for this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The 2019 World Championship silver medallist will, however, not be able to defend his crown as he once again finished behind Deepak Bhoria in the assessment.

World Championship bronze medallist boxers Deepak (51kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) were named in the squad, alongside Parveen Hooda (57kg), the 2022 Worlds bronze medallist, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Arundhati Chaudhary and Preeti Pawar in the women's team for the continental event to be held from September 23 to October 8. Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) are also part of the squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two-time world champion Nikhat and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina had automatically qualified for the Asian Games by virtue of reaching the final of the World Championships in March. The Asiad boxing competitions assume greater significance as they are also the first Olympic Qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Games for the boxers from the continent.

The two-time Commonwealth Games medallist and 2019 Asian Champion had lost out to Deepak for a spot in this year's World Championships as well under the Boxing Federation of India's new selection policy that evaluates a boxer on various parameters over two-three weeks.

On the other hand, the duo of Deepak and Nishant had impressed at the World Championships in May, losing closely-fought semifinal bouts to return home with bronze medals.

Also Read: ‘We’ve got our revenge’: Head coach Kumar on India's Asian Kabaddi Championship win

Reigning 48kg women's world champion Nitu Ghanghas also couldn't make the cut as she was pipped by Preeti Pawar in the 54kg weight class.

Nitu had jumped weight classes as 48kg doesn't feature in the Olympics and Nikhat has already sealed a berth for the Asian Games in the 51kg division.

The 19-year-old Haryana-based Preeti had put up a fearless display in her debut World Championships earlier the year, which included toppling the top seed and last edition's silver medallist.

Among men, the experienced Shiva Thapa will represent the country in the super lightweight category (63.5kg).

While 2021 World Youth champion Sachin Siwach has moved up from 54kg to 57kg in the absence of Worlds bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin, who is recovering from a knee injury suffered during the quarterfinal of the championship in May.

Former Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg), Lakshya (80kg) Chahar, and Nerender Berwal, who finished ahead of Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sagar Ahlawat, also made the cut for the marquee event.

Squad

Women: Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria 60kg, Arundhati Chaudhary (66kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).

Men: Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sanjeet 92kg, Narender Berwal (+92kg).