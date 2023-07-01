Head coach Ashan Kumar hails India’s gold medal win in Asian Kabaddi C’ship final against Iran, who had beaten them at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta

The India kabaddi team which beat Iran to defend its Asian Championships title. Pics/Sehrawat’s Instagram

Listen to this article ‘We’ve got our revenge’: Head coach Kumar on India's Asian Kabaddi Championship win x 00:00

Skipper Pawan Sehrawat led from the front as India beat Iran 42-32 to win the gold medal in the Asian Kabaddi Championship in Busan, South Korea, on Friday.

It was sweet revenge for eight-time champions India, who were beaten by Iran (18-27) in the semi-finals of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

“We had lost to Iran at the Jakarta Asian Games. Aaj hamne badla liya [we got our revenge today]. We beat Iran twice in this championship. And this was not a tough game,” head coach Ashan Kumar, who led India to the gold medal at the 1990 Asian Games in Beijing, told mid-day from Busan.

ADVERTISEMENT

India head coach Ashan Kumar; (right) Pawan Sehrawat, India skipper

A day earlier, the league game between the same teams was a much closer affair with India winning 33-28. However, in the final, the Indians outclassed the Iranians, winning by a 10-point margin.

Also Read: Defending champions India beat Iran to win eighth Asian Kabaddi Championships title

Attacking start

India began the summit clash in attacking fashion with Sehrawat and Aslam Inamdar securing 13 points against Iran’s five inside the first 13 minutes. At half-time, India were comfortably leading 23-11. “Many congratulations to all my countrymen. This win belongs to all of us. It’s a big triumph,” said Sehrawat, adding that the margin of victory should have been higher.

“I’m not 100 percent happy with our performance in the final. This team have great potential and I felt the final could have been totally one-sided. We lacked a bit in our defence, but I assure you that in the upcoming Asian Games (September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China) and the World Cup, our defensive line will be a lot stronger,” added Sehrawat, who led the national team for the first time.

‘I enjoyed captaincy’

“I enjoyed captaincy. There was no pressure at all and credit to all my teammates and especially to our head coach, who trusted my abilities,” he said. The Indian team will begin their preparatory camp for the Asian Games in Bangalore from July 6.