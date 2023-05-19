Ana Ivanovic hails hubby Bastian for being a great dad

Breaking News
Sports News > Other Sports News

Updated on: 19 May,2023 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The couple, who married in 2016, have two sons, Luka and Leon. They welcomed their third child earlier this month. On Thursday, the former World No. 1 Instagrammed the below picture,  wishing hubby on Father’s Day, which is celebrated on May 18 across Germany

Ana Ivanovic with husband Bastian Schweinsteiger

Serbian tennis star Ana Ivanovic considers football star husband Bastian Schweinsteiger a great dad.


The couple, who married in 2016, have two sons, Luka and Leon. They welcomed their third child earlier this month. On Thursday, the former World No. 1 Instagrammed the below picture,  wishing hubby on Father’s Day, which is celebrated on May 18 across Germany. 



Ivanovic wrote: “Giving our family so much joy of life, support and love. Thank you for being such a great role model and the best dad for our kids anyone could have asked for. #happyfathersday.”


Also Read: Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye reigns supreme in France-hosted badminton tournament

