Ana Ivanovic hails hubby Bastian for being a great dad

Ana Ivanovic with husband Bastian Schweinsteiger

Serbian tennis star Ana Ivanovic considers football star husband Bastian Schweinsteiger a great dad.

The couple, who married in 2016, have two sons, Luka and Leon. They welcomed their third child earlier this month. On Thursday, the former World No. 1 Instagrammed the below picture, wishing hubby on Father’s Day, which is celebrated on May 18 across Germany.

Ivanovic wrote: “Giving our family so much joy of life, support and love. Thank you for being such a great role model and the best dad for our kids anyone could have asked for. #happyfathersday.”

