Andy Murray puts off retirement again with another doubles win at Paris Olympics

Britain's Andy Murray playing with Britain's Daniel Evans returns to Belgium's Sander Gille and Belgium's Joran Vliegen during their men's doubles second round tennis match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris. Pic/AFP

Andy Murray sat crying on his chair after he and British partner Dan Evans saved two match points to win a second-round doubles match at the Paris Olympics, extending his career for at least another match.

Murray who has announced he will retire after the Olympics and Evans beat the Belgian pair of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 6-3, 6-7 (8), 11-9.

Murray and Evans saved five match points in their opening match. Against the Belgians, they trailed 9-7 in the match tiebreaker before winning four straight points.

Murray is a three-time Grand Slam singles champion and the only tennis player with two Olympic singles golds ¿ from London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016. His first Wimbledon championship, in 2013, made Murray the first man from Britain to win that trophy in 77 years.

Murray has dealt with a series of injuries in the latter stages of his career, including a hip replacement in 2019. Most recently, he needed surgery to remove a cyst from his spine last month.

