Breaking News
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Another day, another candidate collapses
Four out of 10 Mumbaikars are at high risk of heart diseases
Mumbai: Wedding season on, Kadak gang back on street
Maharashtra HSC exam 2023: Seven students in distress saved from losing academic year
Mumbai: Cops hunt for man who wrecked grotto

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Andy Murray saves 5 match points in another marathon encounter to roar into Qatar Open final

Andy Murray saves 5 match points in another marathon encounter to roar into Qatar Open final

Updated on: 25 February,2023 09:40 AM IST  |  Doha
AP |

Top

Andy Murray reached his first ATP Tour final since June and will face former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev

Andy Murray saves 5 match points in another marathon encounter to roar into Qatar Open final

Britain's Andy Murray celebrates his win against Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka (not pictured) after a tennis semi-final match of the Qatar Open in Doha, on February 24, 2023. (Pic Courtesy: AFP)


Andy Murray saved five match points to beat Jiri Lehecka 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (6) and advance to the final of the Qatar Open.


The 35-year-old Murray reached his first ATP Tour final since June and will face former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.



He's a legend, Medvedev said of Murray. Today was just unbelievable, the way he won.


Murray, the three-time Grand Slam champion who has had two hip operations, fought back from a 5-3 deficit in the deciding set. He saved two match points on his own serve and three more when his Czech opponent served for the match.

Also Read: Australian Open chief defends Andy Murray epic 4 am finish

That was one of the most amazing turnarounds I've had in my career, the Scot said in his on-court interview. I have no idea how I managed to turn that one around to be honest.

Medvedev beat second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime for the second time in two weeks, this time 6-4, 7-6 (7). Medvedev also won in straight sets last week in the Rotterdam quarterfinals.

Confidence matters, because (Auger-Aliassime) had (three) set points,¿ Medvedev said. I managed to just stay in there and it was enough to win.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

tennis news Andy Murray sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK