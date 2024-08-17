Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Antil Bhagyashree named Indias flag bearers for Paris Paralympics

Antil, Bhagyashree named India’s flag-bearers for Paris Paralympics

Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Antil and Bhagyashree have been consistent performers over the years.

Antil, Bhagyashree named India's flag-bearers for Paris Paralympics

Sumit Antil

Antil, Bhagyashree named India’s flag-bearers for Paris Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner Sumit Antil and Asian Para Games silver medallist Bhagyashree Jadhav will be Indian flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics.


“Antil and Bhagyashree have been consistent performers over the years. They will be Indian flag-bearers at the Paris Paralympics’ athletes march past,” Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Devendra Jhajharia said.



Also Read: Para shuttler Pramod Bhagat suspended for 18 months, to miss Paris Paralympics


Haryana’s javelin thrower Sumit won the Tokyo Paralympics gold medal with a world record throw of 68.55 metres in the F64 category. Shot-putter Bhagyashree, who competes in the F34 category, won a silver medal at the Asian Para Games.

