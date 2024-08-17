Antil, Bhagyashree named India’s flag-bearers for Paris Paralympics

Antil and Bhagyashree have been consistent performers over the years.
Sumit Antil
Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner Sumit Antil and Asian Para Games silver medallist Bhagyashree Jadhav will be Indian flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics.
“Antil and Bhagyashree have been consistent performers over the years. They will be Indian flag-bearers at the Paris Paralympics’ athletes march past,” Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Devendra Jhajharia said.
Haryana’s javelin thrower Sumit won the Tokyo Paralympics gold medal with a world record throw of 68.55 metres in the F64 category. Shot-putter Bhagyashree, who competes in the F34 category, won a silver medal at the Asian Para Games.
