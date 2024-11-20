Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Anupama stuns Zhang to enter second round

Updated on: 20 November,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Shenzhen
PTI |

The 19-year-old from Almora, ranked World No. 50, showed great composure to outsmart Zhang 21-17, 8-21, 22-20 in a 48-minute contest

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

India’s Anupama Upadhyaya recorded a stunning three-game win over World No. 15 American Beiwen Zhang to progress to the women’s singles second round at the China Masters here on Tuesday.


Also Read: CCI badminton: Kamble enters quarter-finals


The 19-year-old from Almora, ranked World No. 50, showed great composure to outsmart Zhang 21-17, 8-21, 22-20 in a 48-minute contest. It will be her first second-round appearance in a BWF Super 750 world tour event.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

