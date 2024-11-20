Anupama stuns Zhang to enter second round

The 19-year-old from Almora, ranked World No. 50, showed great composure to outsmart Zhang 21-17, 8-21, 22-20 in a 48-minute contest

India’s Anupama Upadhyaya recorded a stunning three-game win over World No. 15 American Beiwen Zhang to progress to the women’s singles second round at the China Masters here on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old from Almora, ranked World No. 50, showed great composure to outsmart Zhang 21-17, 8-21, 22-20 in a 48-minute contest. It will be her first second-round appearance in a BWF Super 750 world tour event.

