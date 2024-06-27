CCI badminton: Kamble enters quarter-finals

In the quarter-final, Kamble will meet top seed Nigel D’Sa, who beat Devansh Nisar 15-3, 15-3

Promising shuttler Piyush Kamble played with plenty of determination and managed to defeat Pawan Singh 15-6, 12-15, 15-11 in a men’s singles pre-quarter-final of the Sportzfirst-CCI & GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship on Wednesday.

In the quarter-final, Kamble will meet top seed Nigel D’Sa, who beat Devansh Nisar 15-3, 15-3. In another interesting match, Akshat Raisurana brushed aside a strong challenge from Kanishq Gurram, clinching a 21-13, 18-21, 22-20 victory in the boys under-19 singles quarter-finals.

