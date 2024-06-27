Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > CCI badminton Kamble enters quarter finals

CCI badminton: Kamble enters quarter-finals

Updated on: 27 June,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
In the quarter-final, Kamble will meet top seed Nigel D’Sa, who beat Devansh Nisar 15-3, 15-3

CCI badminton: Kamble enters quarter-finals

Promising shuttler Piyush Kamble played with plenty of determination and managed to defeat Pawan Singh 15-6, 12-15, 15-11 in a men’s singles pre-quarter-final of the Sportzfirst-CCI & GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship on Wednesday.


In the quarter-final, Kamble will meet top seed Nigel D’Sa, who beat Devansh Nisar 15-3, 15-3. In another interesting match, Akshat Raisurana brushed aside a strong challenge from Kanishq Gurram, clinching a 21-13, 18-21, 22-20 victory in the boys under-19 singles quarter-finals.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

